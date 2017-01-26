Team B.C. has two pivotal matchups today at junior curling nationals

Skip Corryn Brown and Team B.C. have a pair of draws today (Jan. 26) at the Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Victoria.

Brown, Nanaimo-based third Marika Van Osch, New Westminster’s Dezaray Hawes at second and Kamloops lead Samantha Fisher will play Nova Scotia at 2 p.m. and Alberta at 7 p.m.

Eight teams remain in the tournament, with the top three from the championship pool advancing to the playoffs.

The team with the best record after championship pool play ends tomorrow will advance straight to the final on Sunday, with the second- and third-place finishers left to square off in a semifinal on Saturday.

The standings as of Thursday morning: Ontario (8-0), Alberta (6-2), Quebec (5-3), Northern Ontario (5-3), B.C. (4-3), Saskatchewan (4-4), P.E.I. (4-4) and Nova Scotia.

B.C. will finish championship-pool play tomorrow morning against Saskatchewan.