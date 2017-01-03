Team Canada head coach mum on starting goaltender for semifinal matchup

Team Canada head coach Dominique Ducharme has not yet revealed who will start in net against Sweden on Wednesday in a World Junior Hockey Championship semifinal showdown in Montreal.

Kamloops Blazers’ netminder Connor Ingram allowed three goals on 19 shots in Canada’s 5-3 victory over the Czech Republic in quarter-final play on Monday.

“He was alright,” Ducharme said of Ingram’s performance in a press conference on Tuesday morning. “The first goal hits the refs, kind of a bad bounce. The second goal, he knows he can get that one. Overall, I think he was OK.”

Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips is the other option in net for Ducharme, who will speak with staff before making a decision.

“We’ll see,” Ducharme said. “We’ll talk about it. It’s too early to tell.”

Game time on Wednesday is 4:30 p.m.

Hart, who entered the tournament No. 1 on the depth chart, was not great in Canada’s 5-3 triumph over Russia last Monday, allowing three goals on 17 shots.

Ingram made six saves in a 5-0 shutout victory over Slovakia last Tuesday to bring Canada’s record to 2-0.

Ducharme went back to Hart on Thursday when Canada trounced Latvia 10-2.

The Latvians managed two goals on 25 shots and a third goal, a soft one that squeaked through Hart’s pads, was disallowed.

Ingram, the 19-year-old netminder from Imperial, Sask., was given the start in Canada’s final round-robin game against the U.S. on Saturday.

He allowed three goals on 20 shots in a 3-1 defeat, but kept his team in the game with a pair of saves on U.S. breakaways.

Hart allowed three goals on 15 shots in his final pre-tournament start against Switzerland, while Ingram recorded a 21-save shutout in his only pre-tournament start against the Czech Republic.