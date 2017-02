Team Saboe of Kamloops, which includes skip Wayne Saboe, third Dennis Jeannette, second John Cox, lead John Sutton and fifth Vince Hunter, won the Zone 4 championship at a four-team round-robin event held at Kamloops Curling Centre (KCC).

The rink, which curls out of KCC and McArthur Island Curling Club, will compete at the B.C. Interior Masters Curling Association and Pacific Coast Masters Curling Association 70-plus playdowns, which will run from March 14 to March 18 on the Lower Mainland.