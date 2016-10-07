Teck Highland Valley cannot comment on union claims of threats

The management spokesman for Teck Highland Valley said he is bound by internal policies and can’t comment on a dispute that has broken out between the company and its unionized employees.

However, Pete Martell, superintendent of environment and community affairs, said it is “a good assumption” when KTW asked if the crux of the investigation it is now conducting into leaves by union members lies in interpretation of the contract.

Teck is looking at a recent situation in which some of its employees took a union leave — which means the United Steelworkers Local 7619 would reimburse the company wages for the lost work time — to volunteer at the Kamloops Food Bank.

Local 7619 president Kyle Wolff has linked the action to the state of bargaining for a new contract with Teck, a process that began last month.

Martell said he can’t comment on that, either.

He did say, however, the mining company has a long history of support in area communities, including the food bank. In the past several years, it has also been the biggest donor to the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo campaign.

That internal campaign begins on Oct. 26.

Martell also could not comment on Wolff’s complaint that two of the union’s bargaining committee members were docked pay — although bargaining costs for employees are also reimbursed by Steelworkers — when they had to leave the talks for emergency family matters.