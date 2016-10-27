Teck: Highland Valley profits threatened by low copper price, declining production

Highland Valley Copper warned Thursday that profits are threatened from continued low copper prices and the mine’s planned move into lower grade ore.

Those factors are already evident in parent company Teck Resources’ latest financial statements, which show the mine eked out a $9-million gross profit in the third quarter this year— down from $74 million during the same period in 2015.

Highland Valley Copper issued a statement through its community-affairs manager warning of lower profitability for the mine that employs 1,300 workers.

“Since 2011, copper prices have fallen 46 per cent and remain very low,” Peter Martell said.

At the same time, copper production is expected to decline 35 to 40 per cent after higher grade ore is exhausted in the Valley pit. Production is now moving into the lower grade historical Lornex pit.

The mine has reduced its costs by $75 million in the past year and is seeking more savings.

The company released the statement about its looming financial challenges amid contract negotiations with Steelworkers Union. The agreement expired at the end of September.

Highland Valley’s mine life span is to 2026.