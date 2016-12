The Kamloops Blazers will be delivering teddy bears to Royal Inland Hospital on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Fans showered the ice with stuffed animals when Ondrej Vala scored the Blazers’ first goal in a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, Teddy Bear Toss night at Sandman Centre, with 4,371 fans in attendance.

In total, 2,461 teddy bears were collected, along with 379 tuques, scarves and mittens. Local charities will distribute the haul throughout Kamloops.