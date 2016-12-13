Teenaged gangster ‘wannabe’ avoids jail after 14th conviction in less than a year

Teenaged gangster ‘wannabe’ avoids jail after 14th conviction in less than a...

A 14-year-old “wannabe” gangster who has compiled more than a dozen convictions in the last 10 months has avoided jail after threatening to shoot his friend in the back and his friend’s mother in the face.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty to four charges — including two counts of uttering threats — in Kamloops provincial court on Tuesday.

Court heard he used Facebook Messenger to send a series of threats to a friend on Sunday.

“He used sort of gangster language,” Crown prosecutor Will Burrows said. “It appears that is his sort of wannabe lifestyle.”

Burrows read a number of the Facebook messages in court.

“I honestly don’t care if the cops take months to find me,” one read. “I will kill you before they find me.”

The teen was arrested within hours of sending the threatening messages and spent two nights in custody at the Kamloops RCMP’s Battle Street detachment downtown.

The friend who received the threats told police he believed the teen was affiliated with a gang and said he had seen him in the past carrying a handgun.

“It’s time for him to see some custody,” Burrows said, asking for a sentence of more than a month in jail.

Defence lawyer Michelle Stanford pushed for a sentence to be served in the community, saying the teen lashed out after his friend made a comment about his mother.

“He would readily admit he has an anger management issue,” she said. “The comments about his mother triggered him and he lost it.”

Court heard the teen’s youth record started with an assault conviction in February. Since then, he’s racked up 13 additional convictions.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Len Marchand had harsh words for the teen, but stopped short of sending him to jail.

“You’re 14. You’re talking like a gangster,” the judge said. “There’s nothing glamorous about gang life. It’s people who are in trouble.”

Marchand placed the teen on a 75-day deferred custody and supervision order, which means he could be jailed if he breaches any of a number of strict conditions, including a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew and orders barring him from possessing weapons or having contact with either of the people he threatened to shoot.

The sentence will be followed by an 18-month probation term.