Teenager reported missing again; Kamloops Mounties want public’s help

Kamloops Mounties are trying to track down a teenaged girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

Angelis Justus was reported missing from the North Shore on Oct. 5.

She is described as a white 15-year-old girl standing 5-foot-5 with a slim build and shoulder-length dark hair. She has a tattoo of dots on her left forearm.

Angelis was previously reported missing on Aug. 31 and was found by police on Sept. 8.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.