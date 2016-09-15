Teichrieb, accused in beating of Kamloops teen, has arraignment delayed to Oct. 13

Teichrieb, accused in beating of Kamloops teen, has arraignment delayed to Oct....

A Kamloops man facing a charge of attempted murder after allegedly beating a teen with a baseball bat had his arraignment delayed on Thursday.

Kristopher Teichrieb made a brief court appearance by video from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, where he has been in custody since his arrest in the early-morning hours of June 19.

Teichrieb, who was denied bail in July, has fired his lawyer and hired new counsel, Vancouver-based Eric Gottardi. Teichrieb had been scheduled to enter a plea on Thursday, but Gottardi had the arraignment pushed back a month.

Teichrieb is accused of assaulting 19-year-old Jessie Simpson, who has been on life support since the incident. Simpson’s friends and family have said he was celebrating high school graduation with classmates on the night of June 18 and may have been trying to find a group of friends when he was beaten.

It’s not clear whether Simpson entered onto Teichrieb’s Brocklehurst property prior to the attack.

Police initially said Teichrieb had confronted someone in the driveway of his Clifford Avenue home, but the alleged altercation is believed to have taken place nearby in the area of Clifford Avenue and Holt Street.

Teichrieb is due back in court on Oct. 13.