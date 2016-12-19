Teichrieb will wait until 2017 on bail decision

Kristopher Teichrieb will need to wait until the new year to find out whether he will be granted bail.

The 39-year-old has been in jail since June, when he is alleged to have used a baseball bat to beat an 18-year-old into a coma after finding him on or near his Brocklehurst property.

Teichrieb is facing one count each of attempted murder and assault with a weapon in relation to the incident.

Jessie Simpson, who has since turned 19, has been in a coma since a short time after the alleged altercation.

Simpson’s friends and family have said he was out celebrating high school graduation on the evening before the attack and indicated he may have been looking for a group of friends when he was attacked.

In July, a Kamloops provincial court judge denied Teichrieb’s bail application. His lawyers have alleged the judge made a number of errors and sought his release yesterday in B.C. Supreme Court.

The evidence presented at both bail hearings is bound by court-ordered publication bans.

Teichrieb’s bail review was scheduled for November, but it was delayed when prosecutors laid a new unrelated charge — an allegation he counselled another inmate at Surrey Pretrial Centre to commit an assault.

The bail review took place in a Vancouver courtroom, but was shown streaming on a TV inside the Kamloops Law Courts.

Teichrieb does not have a criminal record. He has elected to be tried by judge and jury and his four-day preliminary inquiry is scheduled to begin in Kamloops provincial court on Jan. 23.

A decision on his bail is expected in the first week of January.