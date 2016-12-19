Teichrieb’s bail hearing underway in B.C. Supreme Court

A Kamloops man who has been in jail since allegedly beating a teen into a coma in June could be released from custody this week.

Kristopher Teichrieb’s bail review is underway in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday. The 39-year-old is charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon in relation to an incident alleged to have played out on his Brocklehurst property.

Teichrieb is accused of beating 18-year-old Jessie Simpson with a baseball bat after finding the teen on or near his property in the early-morning hours of June 19.

Simpson, who has since turned 19, has been in a coma since a short time after the incident. His friends and family have said he was out celebrating high school graduation on the evening before the attack and indicated he may have been looking for a group of friends when he was assaulted.

In July, a Kamloops provincial court judge denied Teichrieb’s bail application. His lawyers have alleged the judge made a number of errors and are seeking his release in B.C. Supreme Court. The evidence presented at both bail hearings is bound by court-ordered publication bans.

Teichrieb’s bail review was scheduled to have taken place in November, but it was delayed when prosecutors laid a new unrelated charge — an allegation Teichrieb counselled another inmate at Surrey Pretrial Centre to commit an assault.

The bail review is taking place in a Vancouver courtroom, but is being shown streaming on a TV inside the Kamloops Law Courts.

Teichrieb does not have a criminal record. He has elected to be tried by judge and jury and his four-day preliminary inquiry is scheduled to begin in Kamloops provincial court on Jan. 23.