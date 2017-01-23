Teichrieb’s prelim begins Wednesday; charged in attack that left teen in coma

The preliminary inquiry of a Kamloops man accused of beating a teen into a coma in June will begin Wednesday with the accused nowhere to be seen.

A judge last week gave permission to Kristopher Teichrieb’s lawyers to have the hearing take place without the 39-year-old being present. Teichrieb is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault stemming from allegations he used a baseball bat to beat 18-year-old Jessie Simpson into unconsciousness.

Simpson, who has since turned 19, has been in a coma since the assault, which took place in Brocklehurst in the early-morning hours of June 19. Teichrieb was arrested within minutes of the attack and has been in custody since. He is behind bars in a provincial prison in the Lower Mainland.

Teichrieb’s preliminary inquiry is slated to begin in Kamloops provincial court.

Preliminary inquiries are hearings after which a judge determines whether there is enough evidence for charges to proceed to trial.