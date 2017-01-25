Teichrieb’s preliminary inquiry begins; accused of beating teen who remains in coma

The preliminary inquiry of a Kamloops man accused of using a baseball bat to beat a teen into a coma last year began on Wednesday.

Kristopher Teichrieb is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to the assault last year that left 18-year-old Jessie Simpson unconscious. Simpson, who has since turned 19, has been in a coma since.

Teichrieb’s preliminary inquiry began in the Kamloops Law Courts with testimony from his Brocklehurst neighbours. Evidence heard at preliminary inquiries are bound by publication bans.

Teichrieb, 39, is accused of attacking Simpson after finding him on or near his property in the early-morning hours of June 19. He was arrested within minutes of the incident and has been in custody since.

Simpson’s friends and family have said the Savona teen and South Kamloops secondary student was celebrating high-school graduation the evening before the incident and may have been searching for a group of friends when he was assaulted.

At the time, police said a Brocklehurst man confronted a person in his driveway.

Preliminary inquiries are hearings after which a judge determines whether there is enough evidence for charges to proceed to trial. Teichrieb’s hearing is expected to last four days.

Teichrieb is not attending his preliminary inquiry as he remains in custody at the Surrey Pre-Trial Centre. His lawyers received permission from court to have the hearing proceed with Teichrieb remaining in Surrey.