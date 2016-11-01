Teichrieb’s preliminary inquiry set for January

A Kamloops man accused of beating a teenager into a coma in June will appear before a judge in the New Year.

Kristopher Teichrieb’s four-day preliminary inquiry is slated to begin on Jan. 23. Teichrieb has been in custody for more than four months.

The 39-year-old was arrested in the early-morning hours of June 19. Jessie Simpson, 19, has been on life support since the incident.

Simpson’s friends and family have said he was celebrating high-school graduation with a group of friends when he was attacked.

Teichrieb is facing one count each of attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

The alleged assault took place near Teichrieb’s Brocklehurst home. It’s not clear whether Simpson was on Teichrieb’s property prior to the incident, but police initially said a Clifford Avenue homeowner had confronted someone in his driveway.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the area of Clifford Avenue and Holt Street. Teichrieb, who does not have a criminal record, was denied bail following a hearing in July.

He has elected to be tried by a judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court. Preliminary inquiries are provincial-court hearings after which a judge is to determine whether there is enough evidence for a matter to proceed to trial.