Ten-Mile Slide area west of Kamloops to get $60-million repair job

The province will spend $60 million repairing a notoriously unstable section of Highway 99 about two hours west of Kamloops that was closed this past summer for eight days.

The work announced by Minister of Transportation and Highways Todd Stone will stabilize an area known as the Ten-Mile Slide, located about 17 kilometres northeast of Lillooet.

Work will include placing 400 soil anchors above the highway, a shear-resistant wall below and rebuilding the highway as a two-lane, 60 km/h roadway.

The ministry said the slow-moving slide, an area 200 metres wide and 300 metres long on the side of a mountain, has caused instability since 1988.

It is considered one of the most challenging sections of highway to maintain in the province due to its slow-moving terrain.

The highway is currently limited to single-lane alternating traffic with load restrictions.

Construction is slated for the summer of next year.