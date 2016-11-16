Ten per cent of cigarette butts found in Kamloops from illegal sources

Nearly one in 10 cigarette butts found discarded in Kamloops are illegal contraband imported from First Nations tobacco operations in Central Canada, according to a study by a group representing convenience stores.

Kamloops fell out of the top 10, to No. 11, in the Western Convenience Store Association’s (WCSA) annual B.C. Illegal Tobacco Study, in which researchers select samplings of butts from a number of locations in communities across the province. Samples were gathered over a two-week period in September.

This year, researchers determined 9.3 per cent of discarded cigarettes found in Kamloops were contraband. That’s down from 12.2 per cent in 2015, when Kamloops placed eighth in B.C.

Provincially, the average in 2016 was 14.7 per cent, down from 14.9 per cent last year.

Andrew Klukas, president of the WCSA, said 10.1 per cent of butts found at Aberdeen Mall were illegal, as were 9.9 per cent at the River Street skatepark and 8.3 per cent of cigarettes picked up on the campus of Thompson Rivers University — down from 27.3 per cent in 2014.

The highest percentage found in the province this year was on the Vancouver campus of UBC, where more than 46 per cent of butts turned out to be illegal, Klukas said. Six of the top 10 locations in B.C. were educational institutions — either high schools or post-secondary campuses.

Klukas said that is reflective of the fact many users of illegal tobacco are young people turning to contraband cigarettes because of the price.

“Some are simply plastic baggies with 200 cigarettes and you can get that for $20 or $25,” he told KTW.

“There’s quite a gap in the price and that is going to be attractive to some people.”

Klukas said the study was looking only for illegal cigarettes manufactured on First Nations reserves in Canada, not fake smokes imported from overseas.

“There are counterfeit products that come in from Asia,” he said. “We’re not counting them.

“These products are manufactured on reserves in Central Canada, Ontario. They’re legal on the reserve ,but out here, it’s contraband.”

Klukas is calling on Victoria to step up enforcement to curb the trafficking of illegal cigarettes.

“The penalties are not really strictly enforced,” he said.

“Organized criminal gangs get entrenched and there are a lot of them involved. One of the main things is connection to other criminal activity. It introduces other elements of criminal activity.”

Aside from the WCSA’s obvious financial interest in selling smokes, Klukas called convenience store workers the “front line” in ensuring minors aren’t purchasing cigarettes — something traffickers of contraband smokes are not considering, he said.

Klukas said it is tough to pinpoint why Kamloops’ numbers dropped nearly three per cent.

“What are the reasons? We don’t know,” he said. “There’s displacement. The provincial average is almost identical to what it was last year.”