Ten questions with Blazers’ captain Shirley

Collin Shirley led the Kamloops Blazers in scoring last season, registering 79 points, 37 of them goals. The 20-year-old forward from Saskatoon was named captain last month. KTW reporter Marty Hastings got to know Shirley and his teammates in this

10-question survey:

KTW: What’s on your iPod?

CS: I probably have the biggest mix you can find, but I love my country, like a good Saskatchewan boy. [Cam] Reagan has got me into the rap lately. I usually rip him in our interviews, but it’s kind of catchy, so I like what he’s got.

KTW: What’s your favourite movie?

CS: It’s probably Endless Love. Me, Daws [Dawson Davidson], Nolan [Kneen] and Millzy [Erik Miller], we watch it probably three or four times a year. It’s unreal. We shed a few tears.

KTW: Which team in the B.C. Division do you dislike the most and why?

CS: That’s a pretty easy question. It’s Kelowna for sure. It’s not even a dislike. It’s just the rivalry we have, especially after last year, losing in Game 7. It still hits pretty close to home. I like the battle.

KTW: What is your pre-game ritual?

CS: I’m always knocking on wood. Benjy [Quinn Benjafield] always makes fun of me. And I listen to music before the game.

KTW: Who is the most romantic Kamloops Blazer?

CS: Come on. That’s not even a question. Cam Reagan. He’s always got a new girl or getting over another girl. He likes talking about the dates and taking girls out. We like getting on his case about it.

KTW: If you were going to go to one person on the team for life advice, who would it be?

CS: Joe Gatenby. I’ve got to know him a little bit since he’s been traded here. He’s a serious guy and he’s really down to earth. He’s got his head screwed on right. The last guy I would go to is Cam Reagan.

KTW: What’s your favourite food?

CS: Steak, potatoes and cheesecake. I could have a bath in cheesecake. It’s unbelievable. The biggest appetite on the team is probably Jermaine [Loewen] or Reags.

We always have our trips to A&W. The guys will have a burger, root beer and fries, but Reags is always getting the Chubby Chicken wraps. I have a lot of fun with him. I hope he doesn’t get upset with me.

KTW: Who are the best- and worst-dressed Blazers?

CS: The best-dressed Blazer is, besides myself, would have to be Reags. He’s got the cool bracelets, hats and always with the nice shoes. He’s high maintenance when it comes to that stuff. The worst is Connor Ingram. It’ll be plus-25 and he wears sweats and a hoodie. When he stops 40 pucks a night, we’ll let him do his thing.

KTW: If you could trade lives with anyone, who would it be and why?

CS: Probably the One Direction boys, just to see how life is on the road for them and how they go about their business. Me, Daws, Needer [Matt Needham] and Millzy made a music video and threw it in the group chat. We’re pretty good. I’m right there in the mix with them. I wouldn’t be ashamed of having it out there.

KTW: If you had access to a time machine, where would you go and why?

CS: I’d probably go back to the 1980 Olympics, with the USA and the Soviets. That’s another movie I love. It would be kind of cool to see how that played out, watch the game and the events of those Olympics.