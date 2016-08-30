Tentative agreements reached in postal dispute

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have the reached tentative short-term agreements in their labour dispute, with Canada Post saying the deals will avert a work disruption.

Canada Post said the agreements are in place for a period of two years, rather than the typical four-year contracts negotiated in the past.

The agreements must still be ratified by union members.

Federal Labour Minister MaryAnn Mihychuk said the agreements were reached “voluntarily,” but provided no other details about the deals themselves.

The negotiations were extended twice since the weekend, when a deadline expired on a 72-hour job action notice issued last Thursday by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

The two sides were in talks nearly around the clock at the request of a special mediator appointed Friday by Mihychuk.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is Canada Post’s largest union, representing more than 50,000 postal workers.

The tentative settlement came the same day that calls for direct federal government action in the matter had grown louder.

— with files from The Canadian Press