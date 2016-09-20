Tepid public interest means only two public-budget meetings

Kamloops city council will hold only two public budget-input nights as it prepares its 2017 financial plan, due to an apparent lack of interest from residents.

“Short of their being a hot-button topic that they feel might be getting cut out of the budget, people don’t seem to come,” Mayor Peter Milobar said as council on Tuesday reviewed update schedules of meetings for 2016 and 2017.

While the city saw fair attendance at its February budget meeting, at which 40 people turned up mainly to advocate for boat launches, pickleball courts and other recreation spending, its fall meetings last year were sparsely attended, with staff sometimes outnumbering the public.

Coun. Donovan Cavers argued the city should try to host at least three meetings, with two in early 2017, to give the public more options to have its voice heard.

Coun. Arjun Singh agreed, even while conceding the city’s most recent efforts haven’t enticed many residents from their homes.

“My view is the cost is worth it even if we get 10 people because they’ll learn about the city and then leave and be able to pass it on to other people,” he said.

Coun. Ken Christian, who was among the councillors to call for a reduction in the number of budget meetings after disappointing numbers in 2014, said recent events in the city have shown citizens will show up when they care about an issue.

He noted a public meeting on Westsyde on the fate of the neighbourhood pool was standing-room only, but budget consultations don’t seem to cut it.

“People don’t have the burning passion for municipal finance that perhaps we all have,” he said.

Councillors voted 6-3 to go with a reduced number of meetings, with Cavers, Singh and Coun. Denis Walsh dissenting.