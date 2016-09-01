Terry Lake will not seek re-election

As expected, Terry Lake will not seek a third term as MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson.

The health minister announced on Thursday morning his decision to not run in the May 2017 provincial election.

In the spring, Lake told KTW he would take the summer to talk to friends and family before making a decision.

Lake was elected in 2009 and again in 2013 and previously served as agriculture minister. He was also in charge of the ranching and sled dog task forces in 2009 and 2010.

Lake’s decision kickstarts a nomination race for the Kamloops-North Thompson Liberal seat, with North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steven Puhallo among those thought to be considering a run.