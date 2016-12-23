Thank you, Kamloopsians, for your support

Editor:

This will be my third Christmas in Kamloops and I want to take a moment to share my great love for what is now home.

I have lived in cities in various countries and in none did I see people as rooted in community and service to others as I see here.

This year, I was motivated to start a Kamloops chapter of the Gaby Davis Foundation, helping families affected by childhood cancer, and the response has affirmed my respect for our community. Friends came forward to help and I owe a debt of gratitude to Sharon Wood and Diane Routhier for their faith and hard work.

Importantly, Tyson Andrykew (whom I met through our amazing Kamloops Chamber of Commerce) stepped up with the Double Tree by Hilton.

Tyson likely needs no introduction as he does so much for our community, but he certainly deserves recognition.

Already very busy with Brewloops, it would have been easy for him to sidestep the ask, but he did not.

He was not only instrumental in The Gr8teful Plateful on Nov. 3, but he also invited us into the second annual Christmas Trees charity event, which is at the hotel until Jan. 2.

The Gr8teful Plateful event was a success because of the help of so many other businesses and individuals who donated services and auction items, helped us to promote the event and came out to support it.

Thanks to Tyson and the amazing staff at the Double Tree who made the most incredible event a delightful reality, more than 60 people attended, countless people now know about the Gaby Davis Foundation and the event raised close to $2,500.

Furthermore, because of the coverage of our event in Kamloops This Week, Woodward Christmas Trees reached out and offered to take donations during its opening weekend, raising a further $700 for the cause.

I am so grateful to them and to all of you for the support.

Christmas is a time for reflection and showing love to those around us.

I would like to thank everyone in Kamloops for what you do to help create the most wonderful place to live and, specifically, to all those who supported the Gaby Davis Foundation this year.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and health and happiness for 2017.

Clare Adams

Kamloops