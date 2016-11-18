Thank you for making campaign a success

Editor:

The Kamloops community showed again last Friday how much they care for and respect our veterans, past and present. My heart swelled and my eyes watered as I looked over the crowd that assembled in Riverside Park on Nov. 11 to pay tribute to the veterans of our city.

Lined up in support of the veterans, we saw the women and men who make up the ranks of the Rocky Mountain Rangers and RCMP, along with sheriffs, corrections officers and firefighters, standing proud alongside youth members of numerous cadet corps, guides and scouts, all reverent, respectful and present — a show of strength in our community.

The people of Kamloops should be proud in the way in which we show our feelings toward those who serve or have served this country. Also, a big thank you for the support given to the poppy campaign.

Through the generous donations of the citizens and businesses of the Kamloops area, the campaign was again very successful. Funds raised from donations will allow us to continue to support veterans in our community with any assistance they need.

We will also be able to support veterans programs locally and provincially. On behalf of all of us at the Royal Canadian Legion, thank you, Kamloops.

Craig Thomson

president Royal Canadian Legion Branch 52, Kamloops