Thank you to the Kamloops Farmers’ Market

Editor:

A big thank you to the vendors at the Kamloops Farmers’ Market who provide wholesome, bountiful produce to us week after week.

We are so grateful for the countless hours they spend planting, cultivating, harvesting, loading and transporting in the early morning — rain or shine.

The food is superior quality and tastes delicious.

Tracy Heintz

Kamloops