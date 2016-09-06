Thanks for the ride, deer

KTW reader Leonard Hemming’s neighbour snapped this photo of a deer offering a ride to a magpie, right in Hemming’s yard. If you have a photo you would like to share with the KTW community, email it to editor@kamloopsthisweek.com.
