The beer is back

IN THE PHOTO: Brant Hasanen poses as bootlegger Rex A Million, flanked by Dixie Dames Dancers Cotton Candy (Carlin Bolt) and Kitty (Bronwen Kettleson), while Private Eye Dick Do-Good (Ryan Wallberg) lurks nearby. It’s all part of an elaborate backstory for BrewLoops’ Prohibition-themed cask night on Oct. 1. Allen Douglas/KTW

Craft beer may be at the sudsy, hoppy heart of Kamloops’ BrewLoops festival but, as the event heads into its second year, pedalling will be nearly as celebrated as the pints.

“We started the festival with the idea of celebrating Kamloops culture and one of the things that Kamloops is on the world map for is mountain biking,” said organizer Mitchell Forgie.

In addition to beer tastings, classes and parties, this year’s event features a full lineup of bicycle-based events from free group rides in city parks to a two-stage bike race and a special bar crawl in conjunction with the festival’s returning Friday-night block party. Where last year’s party saw the parking lot of Red Beard Cafe fenced off for an evening of beers and music, this year the event is expanding to fill Yew Street on the North Shore, allowing up to 700 people to attend.

Forgie said the event, which begins at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30, will once again feature a lineup of three bands and brews from around the province available for purchase.

Much of last year’s lineup will return, including Delta’s Four Winds Brewery, named the country’s best brewery last year, and Victoria’s Category 12 Brewing, a rising star on the suds scene.

“They’re winning all the awards at all the beer festivals,” Forgie said, singling out its Wild IPA as a personal favourite. “It tastes like fuzzy peaches. It’s crazily good.”

There’s a bike component here as well. A newly added bike crawl will begin in Pioneer Park, with two groups of up to 50 riders each heading to the Noble Pig and Red Collar Brewing for beer before heading to the block party en masse after returning to Riverside Park. Secure bike parking and entry into the block party are included in the ticket price.

“It’s probably for me the one of the coolest things of the weekend,” Forgie said. “You get to cruise around in this huge group and go across the city and see a few of the other spots that are really cool.”

Saturday night will see the party move to The Rex, 417 Seymour St., for a Prohibition-themed cask night. Attendees are asked to dress in 1920s costume and the evening will feature both one-of-a-kind casks of beer and cider from 15 breweries, live entertainment and a black jack parlour operated by Cascades Casino.

“It’ll look like illegal gambling as a speakeasy might have had, but it’s legal in this case,” Forgie said.

Proceeds from the cask night will go to Western Canada Theatre and the Rotary West club. For beer fans who want even more bicycle content, the festival will also include a two-day endurance race at Harper Mountain on Oct. 1 and Kenna Cartwright Park on Oct. 2.

Organized by Catharine Pendrel, who won bronze in women’s mountain biking at the Rio Olympics, the race will use points rather than times to allow people of multiple skill levels to compete together, Forgie said. The race days will also feature special meals and more chances for beer.

“Bike festivals are fun, but they typically have crappy beer and crappy food,” Forgie said. “You typically get hot dogs and hamburgers and you get pitchers of Canadian. This is basically a bike festival that happens to have really, really good food and really, really good beer.”

While BrewLoops is already expanding, Forgie said big changes are in the works for year three, when the festival hopes to stretch to encompass two weekends of activities. For a full list of events, participating breweries and ticket information visit brewloopsfest.ca.

More on tap:

Sept. 28

• Brew University, Noble Pig, 650 Victoria St., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. An introduction to craft beer styles and the brewing process.

• Group bike ride, Kenna Cartwright Park, 5 p.m. Meet at the upper parking lot and finish up with post-ride beers at the Noble Pig.

Sept. 29

• Brew University, Noble Pig, 650 Victoria St., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. An introduction to craft beer styles and the brewing process.

• Group bike ride, Kenna Cartwright Park, 5 p.m. Meet at the upper parking lot and finish up with post-ride beers at the Noble Pig.

• 4 the North Tap Takeover, Red Beard Cafe, 449 Tranquille Rd., all day. Northern B.C. breweries get the spotlight, including Prince Rupert’s Wheelhouse Brewing and Sherwood Mountain from Terrace.

Oct. 1

• Beer Tasting, Kamloops Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet the brewers behind this year’s beers and see the winner of BrewLoops’ home brewing competition crowned.

Oct. 2

• Sunday Funday, Kenna Cartwright Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bike demos, Dirt Jump Air Bag riders, food and beer.