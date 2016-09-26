The Blind Kid chases his dream

Slouching on a concrete bench on McArthur Island, Brett Devloo looks like any other 21-year-old skater.

He wears his hat backwards and hits the jumps like any other kid with mad skills.

It’s not until a red and white cane appears does it become apparent Devloo is blind.

With only one per cent vision, Devloo has to create cues to help him navigate the skate park.

Well-placed sneakers to mark the bottom and top of a ramp give Devloo enough contrast to help him know when to pop the trick. He can’t do lines (several tricks in a row) as he did before going blind, but he’s OK with that.

It’s half-speed from what he could skate before he lost his sight, but when Devloo uses his skateboard to get around, it’s full speed ahead.

With a friend in front and his cane in hand, Devloo can get a good feel of what’s out there and where he’s going.

He recalls a recent skate with a friend along the roads of Los Angeles, exploring street after street.

“I just used my cane so people knew I was blind, so if they hit me with a car, then I get more money,” he quipped.

Speaking of his wittiness, Devloo said, “It’s gotten a lot better since I became blind.

“When I could see, I was super shy — I didn’t talk much. If I made a joke, no one listened, no one laughed.

“Now it’s like, ‘Yeah, how’s your morning?’ ‘Oh, my morning? I just walked into a couple walls, a couple chairs, apologized to two of them. No one was really there, so it was a good morning.’”

Devloo said his parents were impacted more than he was when he lost his sight.

He was sitting in class in Winnipeg during the last month of school in 2012 when he felt something was very wrong with his vision.

He walked himself to a local eye doctor during the lunch hour.

“I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ The doctor said, ‘You went from 20/50 vision to 20/2,500 in a matter of seconds. This is not small, this is big,’” Devrlo recalled.

A quick phone call to his parents was how his mother found out her son went blind. Devloo was found to have two genetic mutations, one being a DNA mutation called Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy.

“Over the next few months, getting progressively worse, both of my parents sat me down and said because of how strong I am, they could keep going,” he said.

“They’re very supportive.”

Devloo continued to skateboard, a love of his since he was six.

With the help of his mother’s co-workers, Devloo was given an iPad with added voice software that enabled him to communicate in new ways.

The gift became the impetus for Devloo to start The Blind Kid Foundation, seeing $1 from every one of his T-shirts sold go to the fund.

Since that foundation began, Devloo said he has been able to give away four iPads to blind students living in Winnipeg .

A one-way ticket to B.C. has Devloo following his dreams.

“You can’t really chase your dreams by sitting at home,” he said.

Devloo’s future plans include looking to record his own music, continuing to expand his TBK (The Blind Kid) clothing line and searching out more followers in B.C. and California.

As well, he’s working on completing a documentary of his journey, with hopes of landing a booking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.