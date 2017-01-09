IN THE PHOTO: Charter member Rick Marshall has a passion for the game of billiards. He is among 11 charter members to open the Kamloops Billiard Club at 232 Victoria St.

W hen Executive Billiards closed in 2011, Rick Marshall and his buddy George Leroux didn’t know where to play pool in Kamloops. It was the last pool hall in a city that once had up to five places dedicated to racking up.

Passionate about the game, but with no location — Marshall lives in an apartment — he bought a table and rented space on the fourth floor in Cornerstone Tower at the corner of First Avenue and Victoria Street.

What started with one table turned into two. Two tables became three and, eventually, they were asked to move to the basement — a space that became known as the “man cave,” even utilized by one of the upstairs businesses.

“They used to rent it out at Christmas time and have a Christmas party down there,” Marshall said.

The cave outstayed its welcome, however, and a change in management meant the pool players were out of the professional high-rise, ending that run in November of 2015. Once again, Marshall and Leroux had nowhere to play.

IS PUBLIC POOL BACK IN TOWN?

Walking along Victoria Street, No. 232 is easy to miss. Nestled beside Kelly O’Bryan’s Neighbourhood Restaurant, Kamloops Billiard Club, which opened in December, is tucked away downstairs — a new cave complete with eight pool tables, a vending machine, several televisions on the walls and bar tables and stools.

Marshall is one of 11 charter members, a group of local players who got together to help cover costs of a larger space to shoot pool — this time with a business licence.

The charter members share responsibilities of promoting league play, forming partnerships with high schools and acquiring a liquor licence, which they are in the process of doing.

But at the heart of those conversations is whether to keep the club private for Marshall and his buddies who just want a place to play pool — or open it to the public.

“Half of our members want to open this up as a business and the other half just want to keep it quiet,” Marshall said.

WILL THE COMPROMISE CONTINUE?

Kamloops Billiard Club has 17 members who pay $100 monthly for premium access to the pool hall. Right now, it operates with a mixed-model business strategy — part membership, part public drop-in.

Ideally, about 20 members would pay full-time fees, theoretically allowing time and space for non-members. Where it gets complicated, however, is if more members join. Marshall said some would prefer to simply have members and shut the doors to the public, effectively rendering the hall closed to the Average Joe player.

Right now, drop-in is 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. It costs $15 per hour per table for up to four people.

“The general public hasn’t seen a pool room in Kamloops and I don’t know how much of a market there is or isn’t,” Marshall said.

A PASSION, NOT PROFITABLE

It’s not cheap to shoot pool at the club, but Marshall said pool halls don’t make money.

“You just do not,” Marshall said. “We’re not doing this for money, we’re doing this because we love playing pool and, if it can pay our bills, great. If it doesn’t quite pay our bills, we’re OK with that anyways.”

Deborah Howell, former owner of Executive Billiards in the Southgate industrial area, knows that all too well.

“It was kind of hard keeping the doors open when you couldn’t pay the bills,” Howell told KTW.

She still has a sour taste in her month five years after closing the Laval Crescent hall.

Howell said not being able to obtain a liquor licence or sell food crippled the business, with the sheer space required to house 10 pool tables and five karaoke rooms costing more than revenue coming in.

The hall was open about 20 years and had a shady history. Howell said the previous owner “let things go.

“We tried to make it more family-oriented and that didn’t work either,” Howell said.

Marshall does not plan to open a restaurant at Kamloops Billiard Club due to costs, but Kelly O’Bryan’s has delivered food to them.

BACK IN THE DAY

Howell called the pool community in Kamloops “family.”

At its peak locally in the early 2000s, she said, 36 teams played competitively, with each team having up to six players.

She recalls five halls in the city at that time — three downtown, one in North Kamloops and hers.

But once they closed?

“Bars were the only place to play after that,” she said.

The Dirty Jersey on the North Shore became Kamloops’ unofficial pool hall, offering 8- and 9-ball league play.

Other watering holes, such as Carlos O’Bryans, The Central Station Pub and the Kami Inn downtown, have tables, but players more often wait in queue than grab a cue.

Howell still receives messages online from people who miss Executive Billiards and she knows members of Kamloops Billiard Club are old customers.

“Hopefully, they can keep enough regular members to keep the doors open for them,” she said.

FROM KAMLOOPS TO VEGAS

While Marshall is in a league of his own when it comes to commitment to the game, others can join league play as per the Canadian Cue Sport Association.

“The leagues, they go all over,” Howell said. “You can win trips to Toronto and play in the nationals. Vegas is the internationals.”

Kamloops Billiard Club will hold league play on Thursdays and more information can be found online at cdnqsport.com.

Other events include non-professional tournaments on Fridays and a snooker league on Saturdays. A junior league is also in the works.