The Growler pegs Red Collar at No. 8 craft brewery in B.C.

Red Collar Brewing is making an impression on beer drinkers beyond the borders of the Tournament Capital.

However, brewmaster David Beardsell said mainstream success means it’s time to decide what Kamloops’ two-year-old craft brewery will look like as it grows up.

The downtown Kamloops brewery was recently pegged No. 8 on a list of B.C.’s 10 best craft breweries.

The list, published in The Growler magazine, also features Four Winds Brewing — named Canada’s best brewery in 2015 — and craft beer standards Driftwood Brewing and Parallel 49 Brewing.

“Kamloops’ only craft brewery (unless you count Noble Pig Brewpub) isn’t as well known as it should be,” wrote Stephen Smysnuik.

“It’s a shame – the quality, versatility and overall awesomeness of David Beardsell’s beers demand appraisal by the province at large.”

Though the list had only been out a week when he spoke to KTW, Beardsell said Red Collar is already seeing an increase in demand, particularly from the Vancouver market.

“The problem is that we don’t have any room in our capacity for a bump,” he said.

“We’ll have to decide what we’re going to do when we grow up.”

Beardsell noted the annual B.C. Beer Awards are taking place Saturday, Oct. 15, in Vancouver. If Red Collar places, there will be more pressure to increase the volume of beer produced on a constant basis at the Lansdowne Street venue.

Beardsell said that could impact the brewery’s ability to make and bottle a wide variety of beers as it has so far.

“I’ve got the attention span of a gnat and I can’t stand doing the same thing over and over again. I really struggle with that, so we’re going to have to figure out how to manage that success,” he said.

Beardsell attributes the brewery’s Growler ranking to it’s focus on more unusual beers. He’s also happy to see fellow Belgian beer enthusiasts Townsite Brewing from Powell River make the grade.

“He just produces what I consider to be great beers,” Beardsell said.