The reality of owning a small business

Editor:

Re: Josh Turnbull’s letter of Aug. 25 (‘Downtown not so alive after five’):

It was with frustration that I read this letter.

Turnbull doesn’t mention what time he made it downtown; was it 6 p.m. or 9 p.m.?

Attracting people to our downtown core has been a serious challenge in the last decade, ergo fewer regular shoppers.

Combine that with cost increases forced by every level of government and suppliers over the same period and it has meant many of us are no longer able to afford the staff we had a decade ago.

While I can’t speak for all downtown businesses, I am confident in saying most of us have faced financial challenges arising from increased debt loads, decreased revenue and the decline in the appreciation of the contribution of unique, independent local businesses to our community.

We take pride in offering unique, often local or Canadian-made products and the knowledge we bring to the buying experience.

Yes, you may shop online. For you, it may be more convenient or you may perceive it to be easier since you don’t have to leave home or interact with anyone else.

Consider, though, when you are making those online or big-box store purchases, that those anonymous entities are not part of your community.

They probably won’t be donating to the Kamloops Food Bank or Salvation Army, won’t be sponsoring your child’s sports team, won’t be donating goods or services to your fundraiser, won’t be creating job diversity in your neighbourhood and won’t be offering practicum opportunities for students.

Finally, on a practical note, it may not sound like much to ask a retailer to stay open an extra three or four hours, but here are some numbers:

Our location is already open 11 hours per day, six days per week, plus seven hours on Sunday.

To open an additional four hours means my husband and I will have to work those hours on top of the 12-hour days we average.

In lieu of that, we would need to hire additional staff to accommodate the extended hours — at least two people, probably three.

The average cost for us to train an employee is $7,000 per person.

Assuming we had trained staff already in place, an extra four hours per day would cost us roughly $150 in wages, vacation pay, employer EI premiums, employer CPP remittances and WorkSafe premiums, not to mention the hard costs of increased insurance premiums (longer hours cost more), higher hydro and natural-gas costs and increased security risk.

On the last event for which we extended hours (City Lights in the Night), we had three employees on site and offered free coffee and hot chocolate.

In a four-hour period, we had fewer than 20 people through the door, sold approximately $25 worth of product and had a table broken, a coffee urn damaged and well over $150 worth of product damaged by an intoxicated individual.

Those four hours cost us roughly $500.

So, I’m sorry if Turnbull did come to our store, only to find it closed, but sincerely hope he will make the trip down sometime during the 73 hours per week we are open and find out what sets us apart.

We would love to meet him.

Robyn Haley

Kamloops