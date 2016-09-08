The U.S. election is also Canada’s business

Editor:

An open letter to the American electorate, some of whom live in Canada and are able to vote in the November election:

I hesitated to comment on your election until a friend in North Carolina urged me to do so. As a world power, your politics affect every world citizen.

Similarly, but to a lesser extent, every country’s politics affects the United States, it is also our business.

My mailing list includes 16 Americans, nine or more of whom are Republicans. Most seem to be reluctant Republicans with Donald Trump as the nominee.

If the majority are reluctant, why is Trump doing so well?

Most of my contacts are from the Greatest Generation, born from 1930 to 1946, or Baby Boomers, born from 1946 to 1964.

I have erroneously ignored the Millennials, born from 1982 to 2004 — and therein lies much of Trump’s support.

The Greatest and the Boomers may not have experienced declining income over several years or may not have experienced layoffs. The Millennials are suffering this now.

Ideally, voters would list off 20 issues, weigh them and check off Democrat, Republican, Independent or Write-In.

They would then vote for the candidate with the most checks. It is ideal, but may have to wait until normalcy returns in 2020.

If Millennials are having difficulty putting food on their kid’s table, they will not be thinking about Islamic State, a finger on the button for nuclear weapons, diplomacy or political correctness.

They will be thinking about jobs in their own community, about Made in USA, about immigration and about walls. They will not care about deporting two-million immigrants and their kids or about barring Muslims.

They will side with someone who speaks their street language and maybe even uses racial insults and profanity. That is where Trump is winning.

You may be a Republican like my North Carolinian friend.

He wrote: “I never intended to vote for her, but pretty much from Day 1, I knew I would never vote for The Donald. So, I believe we have two of the worst candidates in U.S. history. I hate to admit it, but I’d put Hillary in office and most likely spend the next four years hating myself. I am still sticking with my original game plan and voting for the independent.”

Nov. 8 may be the most important election in decades. Please don’t throw your vote away on an independent as it will only serve Trump. If you are undecided, vote Democrat, even if you have to hold your nose. Then wait it out until 2020.

Hopefully, this election will also awaken the electorate in Canada.

Whomever is elected, hold them to their commitments. Hold them to what is right for you and not for what is wrong. You can’t complain if you did not participate.

Hold your nose if you must, but either way, advocate for your position and vote.

Remember Brexit.

Sincere apologies if my American friends are offended, but it is Canada’s business, too.

Steve Barnes

Kamloops