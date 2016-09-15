Theatre, crafts, parade for kids during festival

It’s all about the kids this weekend during the 14th annual Kamloops Children’s Arts Festival. The event, hosted by the Kamloops Arts Council, takes place over two days. Saturday’s festivities feature free performances and workshops at Riverside Park. It runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Some activities include:

• Origami and Paper Hands with Kamloops Immigrant Society;

• Mask Making with Kamloops Art Gallery;

• Cookie Decorating with Kamloops Child Development Centre;

• Paper Plate Crafts with Girl Guides of Canada;

• Around the World Photo Booth with Kamloops Arts Council;

• Rock School with Lee’s Music;

• Dance with Akimbo Dance Studios;

• Reading with the Bright Red Book Bus;

• Worldly Animals with Big Little Science Centre;

• Improv with the Rivertown Players;

• Ninja Obstacle Course with River City Gymnastics.

Henna, belly dancing and hooping are also planned, along with a parade and appearances by Kamloops Princess Parties.

On Sunday, Juno nominated children’s singer-songwriters Bobs and LoLo will perform at Sagebrush Theatre. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for kids and $55 for families of four. They can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca. A meet and greet will be included.

Drink and Draw with the gallery

Kamloops Art Gallery partners with Red Collar Brewing Company, 355 Lansdowne St., Zack’s Coffees and Teas, 377 Victoria St. and Denny’s restaurant, 570 Columbia St., for its Drink and Draw events. At various times during upcoming months, the opportunity to contribute to large-scale collaborative drawings, play surrealist drawing games and enjoy some of the city local coffee, pancakes and beer are held.

The events are at Red Collar on Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14, Zack’s on Sept. 26 and Nov. 28 and Denny’s on Sept. 27, Oct. 25 and Nov. 29.They’re open to all ages; minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend Red Collar sessions. Each runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.