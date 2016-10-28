Theft disappointed many

Editor:

For years, bush travellers in the Mt. Lolo area have delighted in seeing a full-sized “skeleton” I made from animal bones. My old boots hanging from it thrilled my grandchildren on every ride.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, our anticipation turned to disappointment and disgust when we discovered someone has stolen it.

What do I say when my grandchildren ask, “Why did someone take our skeleton, granddad?”

The lack of respect astounds me, but I believe what goes around comes around.If you see what you think is my stolen “skeleton” in your neighbour’s yard, you had better lock up your stuff.

John Bade

Kamloops