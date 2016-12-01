Lynn Chassé started the Shoe Memorial in Kamloops to honour and remember her mother. Almost a decade later, she wants to educate women about signs of violence, abuse and where to get help.

“There’s violence every single day and it’s not acceptable,” Chassé said.

Dec. 6 is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, which dates back to a brutal sexist massacre almost 30 years ago in Quebec. In 1989, Marc Lépine walked into l’école Polytechnique in Montreal, separated the men and women and shot to death 14 female engineering students. The victims were chosen because they were women.

Lépine committed suicide and reportedly left a note claiming he was “fighting feminism.” He blamed women for ruining his life and sparked a conversation across the country about women’s violence, which has continued decades later.

Back in Kamloops, Chassé can relate first-hand to that violence. Her mother was in an abusive relationship before she was murdered by an ex-boyfriend in 2000. To keep her mother’s memory alive, Chassé held an annual memorial at a cemetery with family. Then one day, her mother’s name popped up on the Internet via a shoe memorial in Vancouver. Chassé travelled to the Lower Mainland and, when she saw a pair of red shoes dedicated to her mother, she decided to bring the service to Kamloops.

This year’s event on Tuesday marks the 14th event in Vancouver and ninth in the River City.

“It’s just to honour these women, my mom — and it’s become bigger than that,” Chassé said.

New and used women and children’s shoes are displayed with the names of missing and murdered women in B.C.

“We have 997 names,” Chassé said.

She is collecting shoes, which will eventually be donated to agencies throughout the city to distribute to women and children in need. If she doesn’t get enough pairs to honour all 997 women on her list, a memory board will also be utilized.

“We don’t forget anybody,” Chassé said.

Charlene Eden and Sharon Todd of the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and Nancy Bepple will speak at the memorial, which is at St. Andrews on the Square. All are welcome to attend.

Shoes will be on display from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and guest speakers will talk at 12:15 p.m. New or used shoes can be dropped off at Runners Sole, 74-1395 Hillside Dr.; Classic FX, 556 Tranquille Rd.; Son Mai Spa, 459 Lansdowne St.; YMCA-YWCA, 400 Battle St. or Lo-Boy Market, 459 Tranquille Rd. Sandals are accepted, but are stored and donated in the spring.