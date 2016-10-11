These are the 7 keys to serenity

Pianist, composer and author Serge Mazerand will launch his new book, 7 keys to serenity, this week in Kamloops.

This book is a musical perspective on creating inner harmony and becoming the composer and conductor of a harmonious life symphony.

Information on the book can be found online here.

Mazerand will be at three events in Kamloops this week:

• Presentation at the Golden Buddha, 247 Victoria St. downtown, Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Booth and workshops during the Interior Wellness Festival and Conference at Sahali Mall Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

• Celebratory Concert at St. Andrews on the Square, Seymour Street and Second Avenue downtown, Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased online at Eventbrite or at the door.

Free tickets are available for young piano students.