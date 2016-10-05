These bears were killed by human stupidity

Editor:

On the morning of Sept 22, I watched, with much sadness, as a cub fell dead from a nearby evergreen tree. Soon to follow was a sibling and the mother. They died needlessly.

A reported bear means a dead bear. The conservation officers were responding to a complaint or complaints.

I have lived in Rayleigh for many years and the bears have came down from the hills every fall, as have other wildlife. After all, this is their range and has been long before houses were built. To my knowledge, there has never been a safety issue arise in more than 30 years.

Normally, bears are naturally averse to human contact.

Ultimately, it is not a bear problem. It is actually a human problem. What causes the problem is the lack of intellect of people who leave attractants out. The Kamloops Bear Aware Program tells us not to put garbage cans out until pickup day, to pick our fruit, to not leave any attractants out.

So, three bears lost their lives because people did not secure their garbage until pickup day and some brilliant person had a freezer full of food stored outside.

Those people invite the bears, then make a panic call to conservation officers when the bears show up. You have to be kidding me.

Too many people have the mindset that wildlife is disposable. We all must realize it falls to us humans to care for our valuable wildlife.

Wildlife need our compassion, not overreaction.

Pat Everett

Kamloops