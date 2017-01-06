Thief done in by his man bun

A Kamloops thief has been handed a 45-day jail sentence after being busted breaking into a bait car — and he has his man bun to blame.

Tristan Fernandez pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to theft under $5,000. Court heard he opened the door of an unlocked RCMP bait car in Valleyview on Dec. 20 and made off with a backpack and a cellphone.

When police reviewed the video from the bait car, one thing stood out.

“The man had a very unique hairstyle consisting of short dark hair on the sides and long hair on top, tied in a bun,” Crown prosecutor Barry Zacharias said.

When police went to make an unrelated arrest at the Tournament Inn a few hours later, a man with the same haircut answered the door.

Mounties returned the next day and knocked on the door. Fernandez opened it.

“He had his hair styled in a bun in the same style as the bait-car video,” Zacharias said.

Fernandez, 20, was arrested and charged. He has been in custody since Dec. 21.

The Crown had been seeking a three-month jail term. Defence lawyer Don Campbell pitched a sentence of time served.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey split the difference, handing Fernandez a 45-day jail sentence to be followed by a two-year probation term.

Fernandez has a lengthy criminal history, including 37 convictions. In 2012, as a 16-year-old, he set a house fire that killed a family’s dog. He was also the target of the RCMP’s national anti-terrorism unit in 2013 after being busted with weapons and a list of Greyhound terminals.