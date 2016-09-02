Thief fires a bogey in attempted ATM theft from golf course

A suspect is in custody after an ATM was stolen early Thursday morning from a Barnhartvale golf course.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Karen Delorey said Mounties were called to Eagle Point Golf Club just after 3 a.m. after a burglar alarm was tripped. Investigators noticed the clubhouse’s front door had been forced open and its bank machine was gone.

Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area and detained the lone occupant. A portion of the ATM was found near the vehicle, Delorey said.

The investigation is ongoing.