Things are getting creepy around Kamloops

IN THE PHOTOS: The annual Zombie Walk returns to downtown Kamloops on Saturday. If you’re interested in participating, grab some makeup, search for a tutorial on YouTube and head down to the parking lot of the Grind Coffee Shop at 1:45 p.m. If not, grab lunch downtown and take it all in. It’s sure to put people in a spooky mood. RDC Photography photo

The rules are clear: dress like a zombie, walk like a zombie and absolutely no acting normal.

The 11th annual Zombie Walk returns to the downtown core on Saturday, with enough blood and guts to make you feel like you’re filming an episode of The Walking Dead. Those with a hankering for brains can join the walk in zombie attire by meeting in the parking lot behind the Grind Coffee Shop on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Lansdowne Street at 1:45 p.m. The walk starts at 2 p.m. When it wraps up, participants are invited to join for a beer at Red Collar Brewing, at 355 Lansdowne St.

All are welcome to join, but common sense is in order: don’t wander in front of vehicles, obey traffic lights and don’t smear blood on windows of downtown businesses. For more information, search for the event on Facebook.

Corn mazes, haunted houses and more:

• Bailey’s Pub is hosting several Halloween-themed events in coming days. Scareoke Karaoke is on Oct. 28. No cover. It starts at 9 p.m. Dead Hollywood Halloween Dance on is on Oct. 29. Tickets are $10 in advance from the venue or at the door. Cash prizes awarded for best male and female costumes. Finally, Halloween Industry Night is on Oct. 31, featuring music and drink specials. No cover. The pub is at 1050 Eighth St.

• Tranquille Farm Fresh Corn Maze runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is free for those ages five and younger, $6 for kids ages six to 12, $8 for teens and adults and $20 for a family of four. Group bookings are accepted during the week for $10 per person with a minimum of 20 people. Dress for the weather and dirt in the maze, which is open rain or shine. A special event will also be held Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, when attendees can wander through Doctor Padova’s Haunted House. It runs 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the final tickets sold at 9:30 p.m. Cost is free for kids ages eight and younger, $15 for everyone else. Families of four cost $50. All tickets are cash only.

• Get Spooked five-kilometre walk/run and one-kilometre creepy kids’ run hosted by Happy Events in partnership with Tranquille Farm Fresh takes place Oct. 28. The theme is The Disordered Mind and it includes Halloween candy, prizes, pumpkin trail markers and more. For more, go online to gethappyevents.net/get-spooked.

• The Tranquille Tunnel Tours continue through Oct. 30. This year’s production is The Disordered Mind, written by Andrew Cooper. Tickets can be purchased from Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483 or kamloopslive.ca.

• Boo at the Zoo returns to the B.C. Wildlife Park this year from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30. The family-friendly event features animal encounters, children’s story time, a scavenger hunt, colouring contest, a haunted maze and more. It runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly, with final admission at 8:30 p.m. Trick or treat stations will also be set up around the park. For more, go online to bcwildlife.org/eventlist.htm.

• The 2141 is back on the tracks, which means the Ghost Train is ready for spooky rides. Departs from the downtown station at

7 p.m. tonight through Oct. 29. Participants are advised to arrive before 6 p.m. to pick up tickets. For more information and to purchase tickets, go online to kamrail.com.

• Sakred Skin is at it again, with its fifth annual haunted house in support of the Kamloops Food Bank. The downtown tattoo shop, located at 150 Victoria St., has two adult showings and one child-friendly showing Oct. 28 and Oct. 29. Adult showings are 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 10 p.m. Oct. 29, while kids can pop in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.

• Wines and Screams will be at Monte Creek Ranch Winery on Oct. 29. The haunted vineyard tour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with pickup from Fox n’Hounds in Sahali. Guests will spend a couple of hours at the winery before drop-off back at the pub at 8:30 p.m. Event is 19-plus and includes transportation, appetizers, wine pairings and guided haunted walking tour. Tickets are $50 or $45 for wine-club members. For more information and to purchase tickets, go online to montecreekranchwinery.com.

• Graveyard spook house, 649 Brentwood Ave., just behind Safeway in North Kamloops. Visit day or night through Halloween evening, when it will shut down at 10 p.m. Child-friendly display, featuring a walking trail with props and funny gravestones.

• Kamloops Makerspace is hosting a haunted house in the old courthouse on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30. It runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 7 West Seymour St. Admission is $5, with proceeds to the local non-profit. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Parental discretion is advised.

• Western Canada Theatre is holding its annual Halloween Family Dance Party on Saturday at Pavilion Theatre, 1025 Lorne St., from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is free with a donation to the Kamloops Food Bank.