What they think: Kamloops council at halfway point of term

Mayor Peter Milobar

Mayor Peter Milobar rattles off a quick list of big ticket projects when asked what he feels council has accomplished in the past two years: refurbishing Overlanders Bridge, widening Columbia Street and a $10-million emergency water intake on the North Thompson River council agreed to fund this year.

They are all projects with a political component in common — they were passed with a strong majority or unanimous votes from council, not via 5-4 splits.

“It’s certainly a challenging group in terms of strong personalities and diverse personalities,” Milobar said of the current group of councillors.

“That’s not to say it’s a bad thing, it’s just a reality with the makeup of the council. When you look at the final votes in the direction we’re trying to take, conversation may take a little while, but typically it’s majority votes heading in the right direction more often than not.”

Milobar shrugs off some of the city’s split votes, including its debate on cosmetic-pesticide use. While he’s still not convinced a ban was a good idea, he said it likely hasn’t changed daily life for most residents.

“Those aren’t the biggest issues going on in the city that I’m going to worry about,” he said. “If council had voted against doing the Overlanders Bridge deck until it couldn’t be used and we didn’t have a bridge, that would be a much bigger concern.”

Coun. Donovan Cavers

When he looks at the halfway point of his first term compared to the halfway point in his second stint at Kamloops City Hall, Donovan Cavers said he is startled by how much faster the latter has been.

“Thinking back to when it was three year terms, we would be one year from the next election, which is crazy,” he said.

One difference Cavers thinks may have contributed to that is KGHM Ajax filing its application for environmental review of its proposed copper and gold mine south of Aberdeen.

The application sparked the city’s own independent review of the project and the issue has popped up at meetings ever since.

Workload aside, Cavers feels council hasn’t changed dramatically from his first term, which he noted also included councillors with a wide range of viewpoints.

“The previous term, there was a lot of 5-4 votes as well. I don’t think it’s any more split than previous terms or than other councils around the province,” he said. “I think it’s healthier to have that than slates where there’s 9-0 or 8-1 votes all the time.”

Cavers believes some of the biggest changes council has made have been around changes to tax-exemption bylaws and development-cost charges, which will

give developers more incentives to densify the downtown and North Shore.

Coun. Tina Lange

Tina Lange has plenty of praise for her fellow councillors, even when they disagree — perhaps especially when they disagree.

“Because we’re so freaking diverse, and we really are, we cover the opinions of the whole city,” she said.

“I learn something every day from my colleagues there. They represent a different group of people than me, or their views are different than mine, and it gives me a different view of what we should be looking at.”

Lange said council has made some bold decisions in the first half of its term, including its move to ban cosmetic pesticides and its work with the city’s social agencies.

“Things like that are pretty hard to do and take a council that’s got real strength,” she said. “It’s a bold move — at least for us to do it was very bold. We’ve done some amazing work.”

While a wide range of views means more arguing over issues, Lange believes that is preferable to councils that march in sync on every issue.

“If we don’t sit there and disagree, why are we even there? We might as well let staff make the decisions,” she said.

Lange said she also appreciates the work councillors have done on Ajax, even those who don’t share her opinion that the mine should not proceed.

Coun. Arjun Singh

In some ways, Arjun Singh doesn’t think the current term is much different from others he has served on council.

Yes, there have been some controversial issues. But, the third-term councillor said, that’s nothing new.

“Every term of council has difficult emotional issues,” he said. “In my first term, it was backyard fires, last term was the pay raise and Ajax was getting its feet.

“I think having Ajax as kind of a overall contextual issue that’s always there, it’s challenging for us to sometimes remind ourselves we don’t disagree on that much.”

Singh, like many other councillors, believes the current council is one of the most ideologically diverse to come to city hall, but he noted councillors have been able to remain friendly when they disagree over issues.

“I think that serves the community well because Kamloops is a very diverse community,” he said. “And I think sometimes people might say there’s fighting, there’s arguments — I don’t see that. I see robust discussion.”

Singh said he’s pleased to see the city making progress on its official community plan, which could see the city promoting higher density and more eco-friendly living.

Coun. Ken Christian

When Ken Christian peers at the remainder of the term, one issue he’d like to deal with isn’t just a municipal responsibility.

“If there were any other thing in Kamloops that had ended 32 lives this year, we would be all over it — if it was a crosswalk, or had it been something to do with a disease outbreak, or a fire or something, action would have been taken,” Christian said, referring to the ongoing fentanyl crisis, which has spiked overdose numbers across the province this year.

Christian said there are places where council can look to help on the issue, such as an increase of support for the Car 40 program, which pairs RCMP officers and mental-health workers.

Getting naloxone kits — which include the antidote that temporarily counteract the effects of an opioid overdose — into the hands of firefighters was another step.

At times, Christian said, council debates seem to drag on. He referenced a recent lengthy debate about the cost of tulip bulbs, but noted they do tend to represent a wide range of residents’ views.

“I don’t think there’s a voice that goes unheard in the positions people take around the council table,” he said. “Sometimes it’s cumbersome, but it certainly is democratic.”

Coun. Dieter Dudy

As the only councillor this term with no previous city hall experience, getting fully up to speed on how the city works is one accomplishment Dieter Dudy points to this term.

Overall, the rookie politician said he feels good about council’s performance so far.

“What I like about this council is it’s extremely diverse. If we had everybody the same and we agreed with one segment of society, I guess they’d all be happy, but I think we’re trying to address the needs of everybody in our city,” he said.

While some councillors share certain philosophies, Dudy noted he and Denis Walsh — who ran together as part of a group of candidates called Vision Kamloops — don’t vote together every time an issue divides councillors.

Asked what he sees for the term ahead, Dudy said that, after votes on pesticides, wine in grocery stores and similarly heated issues, “I think we had all our contentious issues in the first two years. I don’t know what else we could possibly get at.”

Dudy said council has done a good job of taking in views from a wide swath of the community and not letting issues drag on for long periods of time (a certain proposed copper and gold mine notwithstanding).

Coun. Marg Spina

Marg Spina, who is taking leave as the new year begins to fight breast cancer, said her third term on council has been her busiest.

Spina believes this council has the strongest individual views of the three with which she has sat, but noted the city is also dealing with larger issues — the proposed Ajax mine, questions about adapting to climate change and supporting social services.

“Our world has changed so quickly,” she said.

“Council of 2004 didn’t have to worry about GHGs and carbon neutral. They didn’t have to pay a tax to the provincial government if they put out too many emissions.”

Spina feels council has worked together well, though noted individual councillors don’t agree on everything.

“I think we all appreciate that we come from different places, we have difference constituents and we try to be respectful of other people’s opinions, even if we don’t agree with them,” she said. “I think that’s the best that you can have in a democracy. Are there different opinions? Yes. Are there many times a split vote? Yes. But that’s who elected us.”

She counts council’s consultation on the future of pools on the North Shore, which included public meetings in every neighbourhood after it was revealed Westsyde Pool would need millions of dollars in repairs, as one proud moment this term.

“I really think that what we did reflected the will of the taxpayers,” she said of the term so far.

Coun. Denis Walsh

While talking to KTW, Denis Walsh was in the midst of launching a campaign he believes will improve council’s relationship with the public.

Currently, council agendas go out to the public at 4 p.m. on the Friday before the next council meeting.

Walsh doesn’t think that leaves the public or the media enough time to get familiar with issues up for debate, or for councillors to research issues while city staffers are at work and available for questions.

Walsh said councillors usually aren’t aware of what’s coming up ahead of time, adding researching issues by speaking to staff and politicians in other communities is challenging outside of business days,

“And sometimes these agendas are so heavy,” he said. “We have the weekend basically to absorb and dig into it and research it . . . I think to improve city council requires earlier access to the issues coming before council.”

He’s hoping to see the city release its agenda up to a week ahead of time, which he believes would also allow for more community debate on matters of the day.

That change aside, count Walsh as a fan of the current group around the council table.

“The last council I was on I felt didn’t really represent our diversity at all,” said Walsh, who was elected to a term on council in 2011 before leaving politics for three years.

Coun. Pat Wallace

Pat Wallace is blunt about the year she’s had on council.

“I don’t know that this has been the best year I’ve spent,” she said.

“We seem to be debating things like chickens in the city. I felt we should perhaps think about the future and long-term planning and things that we can do. To my mind, we’ve spent a bit of time on showmanship, which is maybe not the best place to have that.”

Wallace feels grandstanding and philosophical debates over issues, including the proposed Ajax mine, have been a problem this term.

“I think we’re picking agenda issues and they’re going through on a 5-4 vote,” she said. “A lot of people have asked me, what’s wrong? I don’t know. I know the way I vote.”

With the Ajax process still in suspended animation, Wallace believes council needs to take a step back from the issue until there is new information or until the company requests a meeting to discuss a benefit agreement proposed by the city this summer.