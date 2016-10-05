This is High School: The fallout from episode 1

While the dispute that drove Veronica and Maddy apart was quickly resolved, the fallout is hitting them this week.

The two South Kamloops secondary students were the focus of one of the stories that make up the six-part CBC series This Is High School, which was filmed at the school in the spring.

The series is now airing, with the first episode, which told their story and one about then-Grade 8 student Dusan, premiering this past Sunday.

On Monday, the girls experienced plenty of feedback from their peers.

During a Facebook Live session hosted by former Kamloopsian Ryan Egan, the girls, now in Grade 10, talked about their episode, Grade 9 Is the Worst Year. In it, the producers focused on the bullying Maddy experienced when someone told her that Veronica, who had been her best friend in past years, said nasty things about her.

Egan asked the pair what has happened to them since the story was filmed.

Veronica said she has had some negative feedback from some students because the episode showed her “hurting my best friend,” but added it is a weird experience for her because the issue was resolved in a couple of days with help from school counsellors.

RELATED STORY: This Is High School focuses on South Kamloops secondary

Maddy said she’s had people tell her they feel bad for her, but she’s been assuring them “I’m fine. I’m good.”

The source of the issue that split the pair came via cellphone texts.

Egan asked the girls if they thought it might have happened if cellphones weren’t involved. They both said it would have because the moment that started, it was one person overhearing someone else say something and misunderstanding it.

It is, they agreed, an age-old issue, particularly for teenagers who, as Veronica said, “are still finding out who you are, who your friends are. Things can be kind of patchy.”’

Maddy added it’s important to “be careful what you say around other people — and always talk to the person it’s about” when rumours and gossip begin to spread.

Both students say their friendship endures. Veronica said the new grade brings with it “way less drama and the work got harder.”

This Is High School continues for five more Sundays on CBC. It airs at 8 p.m.

Upcoming issues include:

Oct. 9: I’m My Own Person, They Can’t Control Me, which looks at a star student juggling classes and her life and a struggle to keep a promising student from dropping out of school.

Oct. 16: The Squeaky Wheel Gets the Grease, with a student struggling to excel in his hardest class while dealing with a troubled past.

Oct. 23: I Think He Knows I Care focuses on a bright student with autism who struggles to put feelings into words for an assignment and a student confronting her anxiety issues.

Oct. 30: Have You Ever Had A Girlfriend Before? looks at an eccentric new student struggling to fit in and a bright student whose grades drop when he picks popularity over homework.

Nov. 6: Sink Or Swim tells the stories of a student struggling to pass a class needed to graduate and two students competing to be valedictorian.