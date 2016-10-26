Thompson Blazers host fundraiser this weekend

The Thompson Blazers will recognize breast cancer awareness month at Sandman Centre this weekend, lacing up in the B.C. Major Midget League’s inaugural Pink the Rink Day.

On Oct. 29, when Thompson plays host to the Cariboo Cougars at 6:30 p.m. in Kamloops, teams across the BCMML will wear pink laces and use pink stick tape in support of breast cancer awareness.

Teams will also be accepting donations for local charities on behalf of the league.

The Blazers enter the weekend 2-6-0 in their first eight games. The club split weekends with the North Island Silvertips and South Island Royals and were swept by the Valley West Hawks and Vancouver Northeast Chiefs.

Following Pink the Rink Day, Thompson and Cariboo will play a contest on Oct. 30, again at Sandman Centre. Puck drop is slated for 1 p.m.