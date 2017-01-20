Thompson drops morning draw, playoffs in jeopardy

Karla Thompson’s Kamloops Curling Club rink will need a little help if it’s to repeat as B.C. provincial champion.

The foursome, which includes Coquitlam third Kristen Recksiedler, Kamloops second Erin Pincott and Port Moody lead Trysta Vandale, gave up two points in the tenth end of Friday morning’s draw, losing 6-5 to the Mallett rink of Maple Ridge.

The loss dropped Thompson’s record to 2-4 and has put the playoffs in jeopardy. In order to qualify, the rink must win its afternoon draw against the 1-5 Pewarchuk rink and hope for losses from both Team Wark (3-3) and team Van Osch (3-3), necessitating a three-way tiebreaker for the fourth and final playoff berth.

The final draw of the round-robin gets underway at 2 p.m.