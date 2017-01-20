Thompson misses playoffs at B.C. Scotties

Karla Thompson won’t repeat as B.C.’s representative at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The skip and her Kamloops Curling Club rink missed the playoffs at the 2017 Scotties B.C. Curling Championship on Friday afternoon.

The Nanaimo/Richmond-based Van Osch rink was the first to finish its final draw of the round-robin tournament in Duncan on Friday, finishing 4-3 and eliminating Thompson from contention.

The Kamloops skip had needed both Van Osch and Chilliwack’s Team Wark to lose on Friday afternoon — creating a three-way tie for fourth at 3-4. Instead, both rinks won to finish at 4-3 and are now in a three-way tie for third with the New Westminster/Vancouver Gushulak rink.

The Mallett rink of Maple Ridge and the Hudyma rink of Vancouver/Victoria qualified for the playoffs after the final round-robin draw.

Thompson lost her final draw to finish 2-5 in Duncan.