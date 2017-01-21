Thompson reflects on disappointing finish at B.C. Scotties

It seemed like it just wasn’t their week.

One day after being eliminated from the 2017 Scotties B.C. Curling Championship, Kamloops skip Karla Thompson said missing the playoffs of the provincial championship was a disappointing way to cap off the 2016-2017 season.

Reflecting as she drove back to Kamloops from Duncan, she shouldered much of the blame for falling short of elimination play, just one season removed from winning the 2016 provincial championship.

“Obviously, it’s a disappointing end to our year, but that’s the way sport is sometimes. You can’t always be hot when you want to be,” Thompson told KTW.

“I think my team played really well. I wasn’t finishing it off for them. But, like I said, that’s the way sport is sometimes.”

The Kamloops Curling Club rink, which includes Coquitlam third Kristen Recksiedler, Kamloops second Erin Pincott and Port Moody lead Trysta Vandale, finished with a record of 2-5 on Friday, tied for sixth in the eight-team championship. The foursome was in playoff contention until the final day of play, despite starting 1-3.

On Thursday, Thompson told KTW she felt a record of 4-3 would be needed to qualify for the page playoffs — she would need to win all three of her final contests, which included matchups against Maple Ridge’s Mallett rink, which finished atop the round-robin standings, and Chilliwack’s Wark rink, which grabbed the third of four playoff berths.

The Kamloops rink very nearly ran the table, first defeating Wark 8-4 and entering the ninth end of the contest with Team Mallett tied 4-4 and with last rock.

But a little bad luck struck. One of Thompson’s stones picked up some debris after being delivered, ruining the shot and putting the foursome in a difficult position.

“Our game against Mallett in the morning was actually going really well. We had an unfortunate pick in the ninth end and we took one instead of two. Then Marla [Mallett] made a great shot in the 10th end to win it,” Thompson said.

“We were working hard and we never gave up, but it just wasn’t our week.”

The foursome lost the contest 6-5 and lost its final game, against Victoria’s Pewarchuk rink, 8-7.

A three-way tie for third place necessitated a tiebreaker in Duncan. Team Wark qualified in third based on its ranking in cumulative draw to the button results from the week, but Team Van Osch and Team Gushulak had to play for fourth, a contest won 8-7 by Gushulak in the tenth end.

Saturday afternoon featured the No. 1 versus No. 2 contest between the Mallett and Hudyma rinks, while the evening pitted Wark and Gushulak against one another in the No. 3 versus No. 4 game.

The championship final takes place on Sunday, with the winner going on to represent B.C. at the 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in St. Catharines, Ont. in February.

Thompson was at the Canadian national championship in 2016, finishing with a record of 2-9 as she represented B.C. in Grande Prairie.

She was disappointed on Saturday that it wouldn’t be her rink playing for the province once again this year, but said whoever dons the blue and white of B.C. will do the province proud.

“I think they all have an opportunity to win it and it’s whoever plays the best this weekend,” she said.

“I think that whoever gets to go and represent B.C. will play the best they can and hopefully do well.”