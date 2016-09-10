Thompson Rivers University enrolment steady at 7,200 on campus

While the numbers aren’t yet firm, Thompson Rivers University expects its enrolment to be consistent with last year — and that’s a good thing, according to its registrar.

The tentative enrolment includes 7,200 students on campus in traditional university studies and another 4,000 to 5,000 students in trades, apprenticeships or continuing education. About 24 per cent of the projected enrolment includes international students from about 80 countries.

Michael Blum noted universities are welcoming fewer school-aged students and some universities may have to shut down.

“To see our enrolment steady is great,” she said.

The graduating cohort in Kamloops, for example, is part of the declining-enrolment demographic the Kamloops-Thompson school district has experienced.

“So this is an achievement and I’m happy with that,” Blum said.

Blum said TRU’s reputation is growing not only in Canada, but around that world, a profile that has contributed to steady enrolment figures.