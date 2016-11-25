Three Kamloops golfers named to development squad

Brett Greenman, Wyatt Brook and Taylor Kaban will have the chance to impress Team B.C. coaches in the spring, with an eye to representing the province at the 2017 North American Indigenous Games.

The Games will be held in Toronto from July 16 to July 23.

The trio of golfers was named to Team B.C.’s golf development squad this week, after strong performances at the 2016 B.C. Aboriginal Provincial Golf Championships at Talking Rock Golf Course earlier this year.

Both Brook and Greenman would compete as part of the under-19 category, while Kaban would golf in the U16 division.

Brook was the gold medal winner at the 2014 North American Indigenous Games.