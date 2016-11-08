Three titles for Kamloops field lacrosse

The Kamloops Rattlers made the most of championship weekend in the Tournament Capital, capping off the Interior Field Lacrosse League season with championship titles in under-18, U15 and U13 action.

The Rattlers qualified teams for the provincial championship in all three age groups, the only divisions in which teams move on from league play to provincial tournaments.

Kamloops’ U18 squad capped their 8-3 regular season with a dominant semifinal victory against the North Okanagan Legends and an 11-10 finals win against the Penticton Heat.

The U15 club, meanwhile, finished the regular season with 11 wins and three losses and drubbed the Heat in the semifinals of the playoffs, 13-2. In the final, Kamloops doubled up on North Okanagan, winning 16-8.

The U13 Rattlers also captured a provincial berth after an undefeated regular season culminated in a 9-3 overtime victory against Penticton in the championship final on McArthur Island.

The U11 Rattlers finished the year 7-6 and defeated the Kelowna Kodiaks 5-3 in a semifinal before falling 7-3 to the Legends in the championship game.

There is no provincial championship in U11 field lacrosse.

The Rattlers will be in Victoria for the provincial tournament, which gets underway in February.

KTW‘s Allen Douglas was on McArthur Island to capture some of the weekend’s action.