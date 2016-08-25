Three years in prison for ‘wanton, unprovoked’ attack on Walmart security guard

A 19-year-old who stabbed a Walmart security guard five times — narrowly missing his heart — is a “danger to society” who must serve time in federal prison, a B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled Thursday.
Connor Dufresne pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and theft following an incident at the Kamloops Walmart on Nov. 9 last year. He was seen by security officials via camera acting suspiciously.
A loss prevention officer, Robert Burt, began to tail him on the floor. Dufresne bolted out a side door with a pack stuffed with about $500 worth of goods, followed by Burt for about 10 feet — the limit according to company policy.
Burt told police he doesn’t remember what happened next. Medical evidence showed he was stabbed five times in the neck, chest and back.
Justice Robert Sewell called the violent attack “wanton and unprovoked.”
Dufresne is now 20 years old. He has adult convictions for fraud, possession of break and enter tools, theft of mail and breaches of court-ordered conditions. He had an extensive record as a youth.
He has served equivalent of a year awaiting sentence. Sewell sentenced Dufresne to another 27 months in jail — time that will be spent in a federal institution.
“Mr. Dufresne remains a danger to society and it is necessary to separate him from society,” Sewell said, opting for the Crown’s submission of a three- to four-year sentence.
Dufresne told a probation official that he wasn’t at fault because he warned Burt not to touch him.
His victim, Robert Burt, was in court for the sentence hearing. In a statement, he told the court he suffers post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety from the attack. He can no longer work in loss prevention and now earns less money with the company.
Outside the courtroom, he called the sentence “a slap in the face.”
His girlfriend, Kristin Sherwood, called the attack “life-changing” for him.
“He [Dufresne] gets three years and he [Burt] gets a lifetime of trauma,” she said.
Dufresne is also banned from owning firearms for 10 years.
Banned from owning a firearm for 10 years, but he can carry a knife!!! Thats wrong.
This guy is a menace to society…. Stabbing someone 5 times for doing his Job, and you would think that WalMart would show support for their employee, not cut their wage.
I agree…and every time the Conservatives tried to bring in any “get tough on crime” legislation, it is opposed by the Liberals and NDP. So who’s to blame ?
Because it doesn’t work! It’s been proved not to work! All it does is bankrupt us paying to keep folks in prison, when better social supports could avoid them having these issues in the first place!
This is another example advocating for better early childhood intervention. “Nip the trouble at the bud” to prevent lost souls from harmful behaviour.
The victim, if he wasn’t at the bottom of the employment food chain already, now is even further back with the wage cut through no fault of his own. Doesn’t seem to be fair after all that he went through. It is really obscene that we tend to concentrate on the offender and how much time they get, and very little on the victim.
Maybe don’t publish company policies on pursuit length… just a thought. All it does is make loss prevention’s job harder because the people stealing have more information on exactly when the officer will stop pursuing them and when they’ve effectively gotten away. And the more stuff that gets stolen, the more prices will rise for honest consumers. Thieves thrive on knowing company policies on who can do what. Stop feeding it to them.
My deepest sympathies to Robert Burt for having to go through this while just trying to do his job.
It’s the “Nurture vs Nature” argument. I agree with Pierre even while that early intervention would be best applied to the whole family. I’ll wager his parents neglected him in their roles, with too many getting divorced and/or abdicating all responsibility. At 20 he should be able to be corrected and/or re-directed from a life of crime. BUT Corrections Canada does not do anything close to what their vaunted name implies. He will come out worse from the Federal Institution.