Three years in prison for ‘wanton, unprovoked’ attack on Walmart security guard

A 19-year-old who stabbed a Walmart security guard five times — narrowly missing his heart — is a “danger to society” who must serve time in federal prison, a B.C. Supreme Court justice ruled Thursday.

Connor Dufresne pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and theft following an incident at the Kamloops Walmart on Nov. 9 last year. He was seen by security officials via camera acting suspiciously.

A loss prevention officer, Robert Burt, began to tail him on the floor. Dufresne bolted out a side door with a pack stuffed with about $500 worth of goods, followed by Burt for about 10 feet — the limit according to company policy.

Burt told police he doesn’t remember what happened next. Medical evidence showed he was stabbed five times in the neck, chest and back.

Justice Robert Sewell called the violent attack “wanton and unprovoked.”

Dufresne is now 20 years old. He has adult convictions for fraud, possession of break and enter tools, theft of mail and breaches of court-ordered conditions. He had an extensive record as a youth.

He has served equivalent of a year awaiting sentence. Sewell sentenced Dufresne to another 27 months in jail — time that will be spent in a federal institution.

“Mr. Dufresne remains a danger to society and it is necessary to separate him from society,” Sewell said, opting for the Crown’s submission of a three- to four-year sentence.

Dufresne told a probation official that he wasn’t at fault because he warned Burt not to touch him.

His victim, Robert Burt, was in court for the sentence hearing. In a statement, he told the court he suffers post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety from the attack. He can no longer work in loss prevention and now earns less money with the company.

Outside the courtroom, he called the sentence “a slap in the face.”

His girlfriend, Kristin Sherwood, called the attack “life-changing” for him.

“He [Dufresne] gets three years and he [Burt] gets a lifetime of trauma,” she said.

Dufresne is also banned from owning firearms for 10 years.