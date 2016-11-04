Three years later, his family gets answers

Last month, Moneca Jantzen wrote to the provincial government’s Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie and Health Minister Terry Lake, asking why her family was still waiting for the autopsy on her father, who died in 2013.

She finally got her answer: Coroner Margaret Janzen released her report on the what she called the homicide of John Peter Shippobotham, who died in Overlander Extended Care in the summer of 2013. It contained a recommendation Lake’s ministry review and move forward on a June report by Mackenzie on aggression in care homes and the need to address it.

In her letter, shared with the public on social media, Jantzen wrote: “Sadly, my father is one of B.C’s recent statistics as a victim of patient-on-patient violence in a care home. . .

He entered the care home on Feb. 25, 2013, was attacked on June 12, 2013 and passed away as a result of his injuries on July 2, 2013.”

Janzen declared the cause of death to be necrotizing pneumonia that resulted from his immobilization following the assault.

While she called it a homicide, she said that term does not imply fault or blame.

On June 29, Mackenzie released a report that looked at 422 incidents of aggression causing harm between residents in care homes in the province in 2015.

Among her recommendations:

• Resident-resident aggression be defined and tracked in a consistent manner in all care facilities and at a provincial level;

• A review of the adequacy of staffing for residents with more complex needs, particularly during busy times like dinner hours;

• More comprehensive training for staff be provided to deal with aggressive behaviours that would included standardized follow-up protocol;

• Adopt strategies and design features that are known to be effective in mitigating aggressive behaviours including exploring the use of locking systems for private rooms to mitigate wandering behaviours.

Lake said his ministry “immediately started” looking at the recommendations and is putting together a working committee to review them and act on the recommendations.

He said Mackenzie’s report reflects the strength of her office and his ministry will be moving forward guided by her words.

Janzen’s report details what Shippobotham experienced. She notes he was healthy but had developed dementia and could no longer be cared for at home.

Another resident at Overlander had a more complex medical condition that led him to be territorial about his room and violent toward people who entered uninvited.

Shippobotham entered the man’s room on June 12, 2013, at about 4:30 p.m. and was assaulted. A health-care aide passing the room heard his cries for help and found him pushed up against a door by the other resident who was saying “Get him out.”

There was blood on the floor, Shippobothan’s nose was bleeding and he couldn’t put weight on his left leg.

The aide managed to break the two apart and, with the help of other staff, took Shippobotham back to his room, where a nurse determined he had a broken nose and leg injury.

At Royal Inland Hospital he was prescribed Tylenol 3s and returned to Overlander.

X-rays showed he had a hip socket and pelvic fracture and he was confined to bed for eight weeks while he healed.

During that time, he was taken to RIH four times to deal with complications of and treatment for his injuries.

Two weeks after the assault, he had a cough; he eventually developed pneumonia and died on July 2, 2013.

Janzen’s report notes staff had concerns about the other resident’s volatility. While they knew enough to knock on his door and wait for permission to enter, residents of the ward couldn’t be expected to be that aware of this necessity.

In another facility where the person had resided, a lock was installed on his door but was ordered removed by the fire marshal’s office.

Janzen noted Shippobotham’s family was not told of the assault, nor was the RCMP.

In a KTW story on July 8, 2013, Shippobotham’s wife Vera said she felt the Interior Health Authority was trying to spin what happened on June 12. She said in the five months he was at Overlander, he had three sets of black eyes.

Shippobotham’s daughter thanked Janzen on her social media for the report, saying she was hoping it brings closure and long-lasting changes would be made “to a broken system. Three years. Wow. Sigh.”

Family has answers

Moneca Jantzen and her family have waited more than three years to officially learn why her father is dead.

She has always known the truth but still found the report by coroner Margaret Janzen difficult.

“It was painful to read the description of how he was attacked and be reminded of the three difficult weeks that followed until his death,” Jantzen said of her father, John Peter Shippobotham, a resident at Overlander Extended Care Facility who died just months after he entered it when dementia made it impossible for his family to care for him.

“My father was in relatively good health when we took him to live in this facility in February of 2013,” Jantzen said, “and yet, he was dead only four months later. In retrospect, it was an entirely traumatizing experience from start to finish and that he should meet his end the way that he did is tragic.”

She wants to see the recommendations in the coroner’s report implemented.

Cindy Kozak-Campbell, executive director of residential services for Interior Health Authority, said changes were made as a result of Shippbotham’s death.

That included a full system review on how patients with complex behaviour are cared for “and the heart of it was safety.”

She said it’s a complicated area “and there’s always more work to be done” but a focus was in educating staff on how to recognize and intervene with challenging behaviours sooner.

That included the authority’s PIECES (Physical, Intellectual, Emotional, Capabilities, Environment, Social) initiative. It brings together an interdisciplinary team that can work together to asses risk and develop an appropriate care plan.

Kozak-Campbell said it’s important to involve the patient’s family because they are the ones who have been caring for their family member and have developed ways of dealing with their health conditions.

IHA hired two more knowledge co-ordinators to join the one already on staff.

This team’s job is to focus on educating staff on dealing with complex care issues.

“We will always have some of those unpredictable cases,” she said, “but we are purposely looking for conditions that might trigger something.”

Jantzen called the recommendations important “and I’m so glad they remained intact throughout the review process. Facilities mustn’t be given an opportunity to sweep these incidents under the proverbial carpet.

“Changes can’t happen without proper reporting of what is actually going on in the care homes.”

She acknowledges people like the man who attacked her father aren’t likely to be convicted of a crime due to their health issues.

“Reporting an assault to the police changes the way the incident is treated by the authorities and the degree of accountability goes up considerably. It becomes a learning opportunity.”