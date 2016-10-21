Three years have passed and Dean Morrison’s disappearance remains a mystery

Every time her phone rings, Elizabeth Faber hopes it’s someone calling with information about her son’s disappearance.

“As time goes by, it’s not getting easier, it’s getting harder,” Faber said.

Saturday marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of Merritt man Dean Morrison, who went missing on Oct. 22, 2013 from the Stump Lake Ranch south of Kamloops. Morrison had been working there sporadically as a painter.

“I thought there’d be some answers by now,” Faber said.

BCSI Investigations scoured the ranch with the help of Kamloops Search and Rescue and a pair of drones on July 16.

The search and drone footage failed to find any sign of her son.

“We didn’t find anything,” Faber said. “The drones didn’t find anything. There was nothing.”

The then-44-year-old father of three hasn’t been seen or heard from since that October morning three years ago.

Faber said Morrison and his wife had separated earlier that month and he was depressed — something that he didn’t speak about with anyone at the ranch.

On his days off, Morrison, who was a former editor at the Merritt Herald, sometimes stayed with his sister (who has since passed away).

But, by Oct. 28, 2013 — six days after he was last seen — Faber still had not heard from her son and reported him missing to the RCMP.

Mounties conducted an air and ground search on Oct. 31, 2013, but came up empty.

A community-organized ground search on Nov. 13, 2013 also failed to turn up clues.

Ranch manager Dan Fremlin was the last known person to see Morrison.

At the search this past summer, he said Morrison’s disappearance still weighed on him.

“It probably bothered me for about a year-and-a-half — a day didn’t go by that I didn’t think and wonder what was going on,” Fremlin said, noting the summer search brought back those thoughts.

Fremlin saw Morrison the morning of Oct. 22, 2013, at about 9 a.m., trying to start a van that he had left on the property.

“He was wasted,” Fremlin said, adding he told Morrison he had to leave the property after he found him in the van looking as though he was under the influence of drugs.

“He didn’t smell like alcohol . . . but he was wasted,” Fremlin said.

His sister was on antidepressants and Faber said she gave Morrison some pills.

“He was a really fast worker, a hard worker, but he wasn’t working at the same level at that time,” Faber said.

Fremlin said Morrison appeared to want to leave the property that day, so he took Morrison to call his sister to pick him up as Fremlin wouldn’t let him drive in the state that he was in.

“When we went to the phone, he couldn’t successfully dial the number,” Fremlin said, noting dialled for him.

He said Morrison’s sister didn’t want to pick him up, so they called a tow truck instead.

As they awaited the tow truck’s arrival, Morrison was tasked with cleaning up his work space, Fremlin said.

He said the tow truck arrived at about 11 a.m. and he went to get Morrison.

“Once the tow truck was just about loaded, I set off to find him and couldn’t find him,” Fremlin said.

After searching the buildings for Morrison, he called his sister, who said Morrison may have hitchhiked. The tow truck left at about 1 p.m.

After Morrison’s disappearance, Fremlin said the ranch dedicated at least one staff member for the next three weeks to search the area for him.

Back in August, Denis Gagnon, president of BCSI Investigations said he forwarded to the RCMP for review a lengthy report on Morrison’s disappearance.

The hope is police will find something in Gagnon’s report they feel is important enough to re-investigate themselves.

“That could take months,” Faber said.

Gagnon is still waiting to hear back from police.

Faber noted there have been multiple searches to date for her son, with no results.

“I just have to keep it alive. I just have to let people know that he’s still missing,” she said.

While she believes her son died that day, until she has confirmation of such a suspicion, she holds out hope he is alive somewhere.